$GIC stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GIC stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,697,990 of trading volume.

$GIC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GIC:

$GIC insiders have traded $GIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE LEEDS (Vice Chairman) sold 5,840 shares for an estimated $165,161

RICHARD LEEDS (Executive Chairman) sold 5,840 shares for an estimated $165,161

$GIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $GIC stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

