GIC Private Updates Holdings in DoorDash (DASH)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.19MM shares of DoorDash Inc (DASH). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 24.87MM shares and 7.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is $73.11. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.66% from its latest reported closing price of $57.72.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is $8,168MM, an increase of 34.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.53%, a decrease of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 321,884K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sc Us holds 35,855K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 25,277K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,261K shares, representing a decrease of 27.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,875K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,106K shares, representing a decrease of 102.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 50.72% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,533K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,534K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 27.06% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,341K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing an increase of 62.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 162.96% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

