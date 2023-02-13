Stocks
GIC Private Updates Holdings in AMPL (AMPL)

February 13, 2023 — 04:10 pm EST

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.84MM shares of (AMPL). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.98MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.41% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMPL is $17.21. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.41% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66.

The projected annual revenue for AMPL is $308MM, an increase of 38.51%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMPL. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPL is 0.42%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 48,049K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMPL / Ownership

Battery Management holds 6,076K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 5,696K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soma Equity Partners holds 3,500K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 2,799K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,235K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Amplitude Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplitude Inc. is an American public company focused on analytics products including Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment which it refers to as a Digital Optimization System for businesses.

