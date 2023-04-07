GIC Private Now Owns 5.10% of Regenxbio (RGNX)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.20MM shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 4.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regenxbio is $44.47. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 140.78% from its latest reported closing price of $18.47.

The projected annual revenue for Regenxbio is $189MM, an increase of 67.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regenxbio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 40,219K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGPIX - Small-cap Growth Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 44.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 79.43% over the last quarter.

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 85K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 38.26% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Regenxbio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

