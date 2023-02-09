GIC Private Cuts Stake in View, Inc. (VIEW)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of View, Inc. Class A (VIEW). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.29MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.99% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for View, Inc. is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 271.99% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for View, Inc. is $205MM, an increase of 139.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in View, Inc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIEW is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 134,042K shares. The put/call ratio of VIEW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 66,194K shares representing 29.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 19,320K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 16,743K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIEW by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,879K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIEW by 18.58% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 6,571K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,379K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIEW by 30.64% over the last quarter.

View Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people’s health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure.

