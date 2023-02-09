GIC Private Cuts Stake in Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.55MM shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN). This represents 4.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 12, 2021 they reported 5.00MM shares and 5.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.52% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor is $8.98. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 79.52% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00.

The projected annual revenue for Valens Semiconductor is $113MM, an increase of 28.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN is 1.92%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 24,408K shares. The put/call ratio of VLN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Linse Capital holds 11,191K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 9,759K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,886K shares, representing a decrease of 32.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 993K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 609K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Herald Investment Management holds 341K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Valens Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

