GIC Private Cuts Stake in Alight (ALIT)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.00MM shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 33.70MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.37% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alight is $12.97. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.37% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51.

The projected annual revenue for Alight is $3,442MM, an increase of 103.31%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70, an increase of 106.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALIT is 0.4968%, an increase of 19.5115%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 452,699K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 54,833,898 shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 52,477,062 shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 31,043,960 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,977,960 shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 26.09% over the last quarter.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. holds 30,327,223 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. holds 30,327,223 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Alight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.