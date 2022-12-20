GIC-backed Aegea wins privatization auction of Brazil's Corsan

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Brazil's Aegea on Tuesday placed the winning bid in an auction for the privatization of Corsan, a sanitation company owned by the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The move marked another step in sanitation privatizations in Latin America's largest economy, after Congress in 2020 approved a for the sector hoping to lure investors with states and municipalities selling water and sewage firms.

Aegea, which is backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Itausa SA ITSA4.SA, offered 4.15 billion reais ($784.22 million) for Corsan, a premium of 1.15% over the minimum bid.

Asset management firms Perfin Investimentos and Kinea also took part in the consortium.

($1 = 5.2919 reais)

