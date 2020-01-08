US Markets

GIC and Patria win auction to operate highway in Brazil

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published

A consortium formed by Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments and Singapore's state investor, GIC, on Wednesday won an auction to operate for 30 years a highway in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo after a bid of 1.1 billion reais ($270.42 million).

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A consortium formed by Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments and Singapore's state investor, GIC, on Wednesday won an auction to operate for 30 years a highway in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo after a bid of 1.1 billion reais ($270.42 million).

Patria, in which U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP BX.N has a stake, competed with railway operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA ECOR3.SA for the Piracipacaba-Panorama roadway, which runs for 1,273 km (791 miles).

Shares of Ecorodovias, which offered to pay 527 million reais, were down 0.5% after the auction.

Patria and GIC must invest 14 billion reais in the roadway to improve its infrastructure and services, according to the concession rules.

Otavio Castello Branco, a partner at Patria, said in a statement that the fund manager intends to continue to invest in Brazilian roadways.

The so-called Pipa is the largest public road concession ever put up for auction in Brazil.

($1 = 4.0678 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular