Gibus S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback and Market Presence

Gibus S.p.A., a leader in the high-end outdoor design sector, continues its share buyback program, purchasing 1,131 shares at an average price of €7.5739 each. The company, known for innovative products like Bioclimatic Pergolas, aims to strengthen its market presence in Italy and Europe while offering advanced automated solutions. Gibus’s strategic investment in R&D and commitment to quality positions it strongly in the growing outdoor comfort market.

