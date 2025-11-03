Gibson Energy Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$45.69 million, or C$0.28 per share. This compares with C$53.92 million, or C$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to C$2.88 billion from C$2.90 billion last year.

Gibson Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$45.69 Mln. vs. C$53.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.28 vs. C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$2.88 Bln vs. C$2.90 Bln last year.

