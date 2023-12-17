Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 19.04

The average one-year price target for Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF) has been revised to 19.04 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 17.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.84 to a high of 21.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from the latest reported closing price of 14.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNXF is 0.50%, a decrease of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 16,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMLPX - Westwood Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 65.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 174.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 12.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 4.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 899K shares. No change in the last quarter.

