Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 19.75

The average one-year price target for Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF) has been revised to 19.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 18.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.87 to a high of 22.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.34% from the latest reported closing price of 16.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNXF is 0.56%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 15,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 15.79% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,087K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 15.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 899K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.