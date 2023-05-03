Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Gibson Energy said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNXF is 0.52%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 16,604K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gibson Energy is 19.27. The forecasts range from a low of 17.28 to a high of $21.86. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 17.12.

The projected annual revenue for Gibson Energy is 10,368MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 11.25% over the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

SMAPX - Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 21.91% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing a decrease of 20.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 9.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 5.24% over the last quarter.

