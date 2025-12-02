Markets

Gibson Energy Extends Long-Term Contracts And Approves New U.S. Infrastructure Project

December 02, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Tuesday said it renewed a 20-year take-or-pay deal for refined products services and also extended a separate terminal storage contract by another 10 years with key customers at its Edmonton Terminal.

Further, the company greenlighted a $50 million project in Texas to integrate Wink-to-Gateway, which involves adding new tank storage and a pipeline connection to handle increased throughput.

On top of that, Gibson shared its growth capital guidance of $150 million for 2026.

The executives pointed out that these long-term extensions show there's a strong demand for their infrastructure, while their ongoing investments are meant to help with capacity issues and boost energy flows across North America.

