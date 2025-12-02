Gibson Energy Extends Long-Term Contracts And Approves New U.S. Infrastructure Project

(RTTNews) - Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Tuesday said it renewed a 20-year take-or-pay deal for refined products services and also extended a separate terminal storage contract by another 10 years with key customers at its Edmonton Terminal.

Further, the company greenlighted a $50 million project in Texas to integrate Wink-to-Gateway, which involves adding new tank storage and a pipeline connection to handle increased throughput.

On top of that, Gibson shared its growth capital guidance of $150 million for 2026.

The executives pointed out that these long-term extensions show there's a strong demand for their infrastructure, while their ongoing investments are meant to help with capacity issues and boost energy flows across North America.

GEI.TO is currently trading at CAD 26.10, up CAD 0.62 or 2.43 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.