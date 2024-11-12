Gibson Energy Completes $350M Note Offering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has released an update.

Gibson Energy has successfully closed a $350 million note offering with a 4.45% interest rate, set to mature in 2031. The funds from this offering, along with cash reserves, were used to redeem existing 5.80% notes due in 2026. This strategic financial move reflects Gibson’s efforts to optimize their debt structure.

