Gibraltar To Buy Back $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure products business Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK), on Wednesday announced a $200 million share repurchase program ending on May 2, 2025.

The company said, "The volatility in our stock price has at times presented attractive buying opportunities, and therefore we asked our Board to authorize this share repurchase program."

The common stock repurchases would be funded with available cash generated from operations, as well as opportunistically supplemented by borrowing under the existing credit facility.

Gibraltar would be repurchasing the shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries closed Tuesday's trading at $39.25, down $0.03 or 0.08 percent from the previous close.

