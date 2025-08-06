Gibraltar (ROCK) Q2 Revenue Rises 13%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 13.1% from the prior year to $309.5 million but came in 18.5% below analyst expectations (non-GAAP).

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 10.8% to $1.13, which missed the consensus by $0.05 (non-GAAP).

Backlog in project-driven businesses surged 43% year-over-year.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), a manufacturer focused on building products for the residential, agricultural, and infrastructure sectors, released its results on August 6, 2025. The report revealed top-line growth of 13% (GAAP) and 14% (adjusted), with revenue of $309.5 million, up 13.1% year over year, but well below analyst projections of $379.9 million (non-GAAP). Adjusted earnings per share increased 10.8% to $1.13 but also missed the expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.18. While the period saw material growth in backlog, especially in project-driven segments, earnings were held back by lower margins and integration costs following recent acquisitions. Overall, the quarter showed expansion and ongoing portfolio repositioning but carried some headwinds in performance versus Wall Street expectations, as non-GAAP EPS and revenue both missed analyst estimates.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.13 $1.18 $1.02 10.8% Revenue (GAAP) $309.5 million $379.9 million $273.6 million 13.1% Revenue (Non-GAAP) $309.5 million $270.8 million 14.3% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 14.5% 15.0% (0.5) pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $25.3 million N/A N/A

About Gibraltar Industries: Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

Gibraltar Industries is a supplier of products and solutions for residential construction, agtech (controlled environment agriculture and related structures), and infrastructure projects. Its portfolio includes building accessories, metal roofing, greenhouse structures, and other engineered systems sold to contractors, home improvement retailers, and agricultural growers.

In recent years, the company has emphasized diversification, both by segment and through acquisitions. It seeks growth by expanding into new geographies, launching new product lines, and integrating acquired businesses—such as Lane Supply in agtech and two new companies in metal roofing for residential markets. Success depends on operational execution, driving innovation, and disciplined financial management. The company also maintains a focus on cash generation and effective allocation of capital.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

The quarter saw double-digit revenue growth, with GAAP net sales increasing 13% and adjusted (non-GAAP) net sales increasing 14%, with net sales (GAAP) up 13.1% from the prior year due to both acquisition-driven and organic contributions. However, At $309.5 million, non-GAAP sales missed analyst estimates by $70.4 million. Most of the revenue growth was fueled by purchases in metal roofing and the Lane Supply acquisition in agtech, rather than underlying demand strength. Organic growth in core segments remained soft, especially outside the newly added businesses.

Adjusted EPS improved year over year, despite missing analyst projections for non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP revenue. Management cited notable nonrecurring expenses: $3.8 million in acquisition costs and $1.6 million in restructuring. These costs resulted in a $4.201 million difference between reported (GAAP) and adjusted net income. This free cash flow margin, at 8.2% (non-GAAP), was significantly down from last year’s 15.9% for Q2 2024 (non-GAAP).

By business segment, residential adjusted net sales reached $230.3 million, up 8.9% from the prior year. Building accessories (such as trims, flashings, and ventilation systems) helped drive relative growth, aided by new products and expanded direct-to-contractor distribution. Nonetheless, Adjusted operating margin in the Residential segment tightened by 90 basis points, moving from 20.4% to 19.5%. Sales for mailbox and package products lagged, echoing softness in new housing starts initiated in 2024.

The agtech segment posted 56.8% growth in revenue, benefitting from the acquisition of Lane Supply, although organic sales in this area were lower. Adjusted operating income was $3.0 million, up 30.4% from the prior year, but adjusted operating margin slid by 1 percentage point to 5.6%. The company cited project delays in its controlled environment agriculture (CEA) business, pushing out revenue recognition despite robust backlog growth. Integration of the Lane Supply business imposed some short-term cost drag, even as it provided stability and visibility for future results.

Infrastructure, which includes large-scale engineered solutions for civil projects, reported a 1.6% increase in GAAP net sales. but a 300 basis-point improvement in operating margin to 28.1%. Backlog climbed in this segment, supporting expectations for steady future activity. Meanwhile, the company decided to divest its renewables business, sharpening its focus on residential, agtech, and infrastructure. This exit removed a potentially volatile segment from future comparisons.

Backlog—a measure of future contracted work—grew 43% year-over-year, with the agtech segment showing a 71% increase in backlog year-over-year (33% organic). This position gives the company greater order visibility for the next several quarters. However, management noted that the timing on converting backlog into revenue can be unpredictable, especially for larger agricultural and project-based sales.

No dividend is currently paid by the company and no new dividend action was taken this quarter.

Financial Health, Recent Strategic Moves, and Segment Detail

A strong balance sheet supports current operations, though six-month cash from operations fell to $48.6 million from $90.4 million in the year-earlier period. The company made significant acquisition outflows and built up inventory, partly in response to anticipated tariffs on steel and other materials. As of June 30, 2025, cash reserves stood at $43.3 million, down from $269.5 million of cash as of December 31, 2024, due largely to $192.9 million in acquisition payments and $62.5 million in share repurchases since the start of CY2025.

Within the residential segment, the two new acquisitions in metal roofing contributed to net sales and broadened the company’s geographic reach. The direct-to-contractor model—selling products such as roofing panels and accessories directly to installation professionals—continues to underpin growth, enabling quick delivery and product innovation based on immediate customer feedback. New product lines in building accessories supported organic growth of 2.3% in the residential segment in a market that was otherwise down by 4-5%.

In agtech, delay in customer project start dates continued to push some sales into future periods. This was partly offset by the stability provided by Lane Supply, a business that provides a roadmap of installations and thus a more predictable revenue stream. The segment's backlog now stands at 71% above the prior year. Recent contract wins include a major greenhouse retrofit in Arizona ($90 million project value, project started recently) and a multi-year academic partnership in Kentucky (expected to start in Q4 2025 or early 2026), offering visibility into medium-term revenues.

For infrastructure, operating discipline and improvements in product mix, including higher-margin engineered solutions, boosted operating margins and improved the business’s contribution. Backlog in this segment rose by 3.0%, showing steady end-market demand and project pipeline health. The company's commitment to strategic acquisitions—expanding its portfolio where demand is most stable and sustainable—is part of its ongoing realignment away from the renewables sector, which it is now selling.

Outlook and Guidance

Management reaffirmed its guidance, projecting GAAP net sales in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 billion for the full year. This forecast would represent approximately 13.9%–18.8% growth over the previous fiscal year on an adjusted net sales basis. Adjusted EPS is forecast between $4.20 and $4.45—between 10% and 16% above the prior-year result.

Investors are urged to monitor the timing of new project starts, especially in agtech. While the company’s order book is strong, actual sales depend on when major contracted work proceeds. Management continues to execute a dual approach with both share buybacks (a new $200 million authorization was approved) and ongoing acquisitions, mainly in residential and agtech. No dividend is currently paid by the company.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

