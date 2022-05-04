Gibraltar Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Net Sales From Cont. Ops. Up 10.5%

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) reported that its first quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.60 from $0.54, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to $15.5 million or $0.47 per share from $10.5 million or $0.32 per share, prior year.

Net sales from continuing operations increased 10.5% to $317.9 million. Analysts on average had estimated $307.87 million in revenue.

Gibraltar reaffirmed guidance for revenue and earnings for the full year 2022, with consolidated revenue expected to range between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be between $2.80 and $3.00, and adjusted EPS expected to be between $3.20 and $3.40.

Gibraltar also said its Board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of common stock. The program has a duration of three years, ending May 2, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.