Cryptocurrencies

Gibraltar Minister Appointed Ambassador for International Blockchain Group

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Gibraltar’s minister for digital and financial services has become an ambassador for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), an industry body that advocates for blockchain technology.

  • Announced by the British Overseas Territory’s government Thursday, Albert Isola joins 130 other ambassadors of the group, including other national and international government representatives, business leaders and lawmakers.
  • The GBBC’s aim to develop the emerging blockchain industry through education, advocacy and partnership, align with Gibraltar’s “position as one of the leading proponents in the advancement of the technology,” said Isola.
  • GBBC was launched at Davos in 2017, with Gibraltar joining in November 2020 as an observing member. 
  • Now, over 50 nations are represented in the group, according to its website.

Read more: Twitter CEO Donates $1M to Coin Center

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    1 hour ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular