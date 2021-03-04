Gibraltar Minister Appointed Ambassador for International Blockchain Group

Gibraltar’s minister for digital and financial services has become an ambassador for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), an industry body that advocates for blockchain technology.

Announced by the British Overseas Territory’s government Thursday, Albert Isola joins 130 other ambassadors of the group, including other national and international government representatives, business leaders and lawmakers.

The GBBC’s aim to develop the emerging blockchain industry through education, advocacy and partnership, align with Gibraltar’s “position as one of the leading proponents in the advancement of the technology,” said Isola.

GBBC was launched at Davos in 2017, with Gibraltar joining in November 2020 as an observing member.

Now, over 50 nations are represented in the group, according to its website.

