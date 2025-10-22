Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Gibraltar Industries ROCK shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries moved higher yesterday ahead of its third-quarter 2025 results, supported by expectations of easing political and trade tensions, along with growing optimism about potential interest rate cuts. Investor sentiment might have been boosted by the company’s strategic acquisitions, margin expansion, healthy backlog and strong project-driven activity in its Agtech and Infrastructure segments.

This building-products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $318.75 million, down 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Gibraltar Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROCK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Gibraltar Industries is a member of the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Argan AGX, finished the last trading session 3.2% lower at $281. AGX has returned 8.2% over the past month.

Argan's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.65. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -17.5%. Argan currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

