Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Price Target Increased by 18.87% to 85.68

The average one-year price target for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) has been revised to 85.68 / share. This is an increase of 18.87% from the prior estimate of 72.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from the latest reported closing price of 75.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibraltar Industries. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROCK is 0.14%, an increase of 20.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 35,908K shares. The put/call ratio of ROCK is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROCK by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,028K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROCK by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,547K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROCK by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,459K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,235K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROCK by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

