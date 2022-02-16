Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $52.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptrend in the share price is likely to have driven by its three-pillar value creation strategy, solid housing market and strong prospects of the renewable energy business that are driving Gibraltar’s sales.

This building-products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.2%. Revenues are expected to be $329.3 million, up 24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Gibraltar Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROCK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Gibraltar Industries is a member of the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), finished the last trading session 8.8% higher at $1.74. DRTT has returned -26.3% over the past month.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -80%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

