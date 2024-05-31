Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Gibraltar Industries (ROCK). Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Gibraltar Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Gibraltar's Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Gibraltar reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with quarterly earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Net sales declined from the previous year’s levels and missed the consensus mark.



The company’s quarterly results reflect organic growth, increased volume, improving customer and product mix, accretive 80/20 initiatives, better price and cost alignment, along with supply-chain optimization initiatives and improvements in project management systems. Gibraltar is optimistic about its upcoming growth prospects with its robust end-market fundamentals, backed by increased backlog levels.



Backed by solid end market fundamentals, improving business conditions in Renewables and Agtech markets and an efficient operating engine, ROCK is well-poised to deliver strong results in 2024.

Inside the Headlines

Gibraltar reported adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 5.3% and increasing 12.7% year over year.



Net sales of $292.5 million lagged the consensus mark of $294 million by 0.5% and dropped 0.3% from the prior year’s level of $293.3 million. Benefits from solid execution in the Residential and Infrastructure segments and increasing order backlog levels were partially offset by persistent industry headwinds faced by the Renewables and Agtech segments.



On an adjusted basis, the top line inched up 1.3% year over year compared with the prior year’s adjusted net sales of $288.8 million.

Segmental Details

Renewables: Net sales in the segment declined 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $51.5 million. The downside was due to the rapid customer shift to the new 1P tracker product line, resulting in longer lead times as the supply chain increases capacity. The backlog was up 8% year over year.



The adjusted operating margin of 3.9% contracted 80 basis points (bps) year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 40 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 8.1%.



Residential: Net sales in the segment were up 3.1% year over year to $185.1 million. This was backed by a 2.4% increase in organic sales, driven by participation gains and volume, along with geographic expansion into the Rocky Mountain area.



The adjusted operating margin of 18.5% expanded 200 bps in the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin gained 200 bps from the year-ago quarter to 20.1%.



Agtech: Net sales fell 5.3%, but adjusted net sales gained 2.1% year over year to $34 million. The downside was due to delayed new project construction. Backlogs were down 21% year over year due to the delay of new bookings from March to April.



The adjusted operating margin fell 260 bps year over year to 8.1%. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 320 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 10.8%.



Infrastructure: Sales in the segment rose 17.1% year over year to $21.9 million, driven by solid end-market demand and market participation gains. Backlog fell 10% year over year due to the continued progress on a large project.



The adjusted operating margin of 22.4% expanded 790 bps year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded 710 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 26%.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating profit grew to $32.3 million from $31.1 million reported in the prior year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 30 bps year over year to 11.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $42 million in the reported period. The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased 60 bps from the prior year to 14.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, Gibraltar had liquidity of $543 million, including cash and cash equivalents worth $146.7 million compared with $99.4 million at the 2023-end. There was no long-term debt at the end of first-quarter 2024.



In the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $53.1 million versus net cash compared with $38 million in the prior year.



Free cash flow was up 17% to $49 million in the reported quarter.

2024 Guidance

Gibraltar expects net sales of $1.43-$1.48 billion for 2024 compared with $1.37 billion in 2023. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $4.57-$4.82 per share compared with $4.09 in 2023.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Gibraltar Industries has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Gibraltar Industries has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Gibraltar Industries belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Otis Worldwide (OTIS), has gained 5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2024.

Otis Worldwide reported revenues of $3.44 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.7%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares with $0.80 a year ago.

Otis Worldwide is expected to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Otis Worldwide has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

