Gibraltar Industries Reiterates FY25 Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK), Wednesday reiterated financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company expects consolidated net sales between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion for the full year 2025.

Meanwhile, it projects earnings of $4.25 to $4.50 per share, and adjusted earnings of $4.80 to $5.05 per share for the same period.

Analysts, on average, anticipate revenue of $1.42 billion, and earnings of $4.73 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Gibraltar's stock is trading at $53.77, up 1.78 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.