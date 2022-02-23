Gibraltar Industries Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share from continuing operations of $0.54 compared to $0.59, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit from continuing operations was $9.8 million or $0.30 per share compared to $17.6 million or $0.53 per share, last year. Net sales from continuing operations increased 26.1% to $334.4 million. Analysts on average had estimated $333 million in revenue. Organic growth was 8.6%, for the quarter.

For the full year 2022, the company expects consolidated revenue to range between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $2.80 and $3.00, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.20 and $3.40.

