Markets
ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Q2 Profit Plunges, But Sales Surge; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 4.6%

August 05, 2026 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter plunged to $8.19 million or $0.28 per share from $26.00 million or $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. Income from continuing operations were $0.92 per share, down from $0.99 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.11 per share, compared to $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter surged 64.6 percent to $509.55 million from $309.52 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales growth was 5 percent only.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, on projected revenues between $1.76 billion and $1.83 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ROCK is trading on the Nasdaq at $50.29, up $2.23 or 4.64 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.