Gibraltar Industries Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance after reporting a first quarter shaped by the February acquisition of Omnimax International, inflation in aluminum and other commodities, and continued softness in residential markets.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway said the quarter was “very dynamic and busy,” citing the close of the Omnimax acquisition on Feb. 2, the launch of integration work, additional aluminum inflation in February and March, and further commodity inflation following the start of the Middle East conflict.

For the quarter, Gibraltar reported adjusted net sales of $356 million, up 44.6%, driven primarily by two months of Omnimax results and contributions from metal roofing and structures acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA rose 16.1%, while adjusted earnings per share declined 50%, reflecting a $14.6 million net interest impact and unfavorable price-material economics, particularly in residential.

Continuing operations exclude Gibraltar’s renewables business, which was classified as held for sale and as a discontinued operation beginning with second-quarter 2025 results. The eBOS portion of that business was sold on Feb. 20, 2026. Gibraltar said it continues to target completion of the sale of the remaining renewables racking business in the second quarter.

Residential Sales Rise With Omnimax, But Organic Demand Remains Soft

Chief Financial Officer Joe Lovechio said residential segment net sales increased just over $100 million to $281 million, up 56%, with Omnimax contributing $89 million and metal roofing acquisitions contributing $18 million. Organic sales in the segment fell 3%, including a 3.8% decline in building products and a 1.5% decline in mail and package, as the residential market remained soft.

Lovechio said adjusted operating EBITDA margin in residential declined because of lower volume and inflation. Aluminum prices increased 16% during the quarter, and Gibraltar also saw inflation in steel, resin and fuel in March.

The company implemented price increases early in the quarter to offset aluminum inflation from late 2025 and followed with additional increases in March and April across 14 brands and operating units. Lovechio said the company was not able to offset the full inflation impact during the first quarter because its price approval process typically takes 30 to 60 days, but he said price-material economics are expected to be positive in the second quarter.

Bosway said Omnimax brought a more centralized pricing process that has helped Gibraltar act more quickly. In response to an analyst question, he said the company used price increases rather than surcharges, including for aluminum, steel, resin, vinyl and fuel.

Company Sees Early Q2 Improvement in Residential Activity

Gibraltar said the U.S. residential roofing market remained soft in the first quarter, with ARMA reporting shingle shipments down 10% year over year. Lovechio said Gibraltar believes it outperformed the market, with retail sales units down 6% to 8%, while sales dollars were down 1% to flat and sales to distribution were down by roughly the same amount.

The company noted that first-quarter shipments were up 41% sequentially from the fourth quarter. Management attributed that improvement to a possible correction after inventory reductions in late 2025, pull-forward activity related to upcoming OEM shingle price increases, and some better end-market demand in select regions.

Bosway said April shipments and bookings were on plan and ahead of 2025 levels, with the first several days of May showing similar consistency. He also said customer inventories appear better aligned with demand than in recent years, though retail customers remain more cautious than distributors.

Management said the company’s broader footprint after the Omnimax acquisition is helping it participate in more markets. Bosway said the combined company now has 39 locations serving most of the United States and is pursuing geographic expansion, cross-selling and private-label opportunities.

Integration Work Advances, Synergy Target Increased

Bosway said Gibraltar’s integration management office and 22 integration teams have delivered more than 500 milestones since the Omnimax close. The company has completed the first phase of organizational structure work, with a second phase expected in May and June.

Gibraltar increased its 2026 synergy commitment by $2 million to $26 million, with $16.3 million expected to be realized in full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA. Bosway said more than half of the 2026 synergy commitment has been executed, with savings expected to ramp in the second quarter and accelerate in the second half.

The company highlighted several integration priorities, including procurement, SG&A reduction, commercial synergies, logistics, facility optimization and product-line simplification. Bosway said one of the company’s largest 80/20 initiatives will be harmonizing and simplifying SKUs and product lines across the combined footprint.

Commercially, Gibraltar said it has established new business in more than 40 branch locations across nine customers and more than 60 locations where existing customers are buying a new product category from the combined business. Bosway said those initiatives are expected to contribute $4.3 million to 2026 EBITDA.

AgTech and Infrastructure Affected by Timing, Weather

In AgTech, net sales increased $10 million, or 23.6%, driven by the Lane Supply acquisition, which Bosway said continues to perform as expected. Organic volume declined about 3% because of project movement during the year. Segment backlog was $84 million, supporting the full-year plan, but was down 13% in the quarter after removal of an Arizona controlled-environment agriculture project.

Infrastructure net sales fell $2.1 million, or 10%. Bosway said two separate March weather events caused the company’s facility to lose power, disrupting production schedules and pushing some shipments into April. In response to an analyst question, he said the business lost about seven days of production, but the team made up the shipments in April and is back on track.

Debt Reduction Remains a Priority as Guidance Is Reaffirmed

Gibraltar used $35 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, including payments related to the Omnimax transaction, and used $41 million of free cash flow. The company applied $70 million of eBOS divestiture proceeds to debt reduction and ended the quarter with net debt of $1.2 billion. Its net leverage ratio, as defined by its credit agreement, was 3.9 times.

Lovechio said the company’s capital allocation priorities are to maintain $20 million to $25 million of cash on hand, use its revolver as needed for seasonal needs and pay down debt with excess cash flow. Gibraltar is targeting a leverage ratio of about 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA within 24 months, ending in the first quarter of 2028.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance for continuing operations, including:

Consolidated net sales of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

Adjusted operating income of $222 million to $238 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $326 million.

GAAP EPS of $2.40 to $2.80, including expected special charges.

Adjusted EPS of $3.65 to $4.05.

Lovechio said Gibraltar expects Omnimax to contribute approximately $570 million to adjusted net sales, $70 million to adjusted operating income and $120 million to adjusted EBITDA in 2026, reflecting 11 months of ownership and expected synergy realization.

Bosway said Gibraltar is focused on executing integration, pricing and commercial initiatives even if residential market conditions remain soft. “We are transforming the business,” he said, adding that the company’s work is intended to position Gibraltar to serve the industry over the next several years.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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