Gibraltar Industries Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.53 compared to $0.40, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter GAAP earnings increased 6.1% to $10.5 million, or $0.32 per share.

First quarter net sales from continuing operations increased 33.5% to $287.6 million, driven by the Renewables and Residential segments, with organic growth contributing 10.0% and recent acquisitions 23.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $274.75 million, for the quarter.

