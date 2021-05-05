Markets
ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.53 compared to $0.40, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter GAAP earnings increased 6.1% to $10.5 million, or $0.32 per share.

First quarter net sales from continuing operations increased 33.5% to $287.6 million, driven by the Renewables and Residential segments, with organic growth contributing 10.0% and recent acquisitions 23.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $274.75 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROCK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular