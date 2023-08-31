Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 3.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $76.03 in the previous session. Gibraltar Industries has gained 64% since the start of the year compared to the 32.4% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 35.3% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 2, 2023, Gibraltar Industries reported EPS of $1.18 versus consensus estimate of $0.97.

For the current fiscal year, Gibraltar Industries is expected to post earnings of $3.97 per share on $1.39 billion in revenues. This represents a 16.76% change in EPS on a -0.28% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.51 per share on $1.45 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.6% and 4.67%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Gibraltar Industries may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Gibraltar Industries has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 17.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.2X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Gibraltar Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Gibraltar Industries fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Gibraltar Industries shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ROCK Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROCK have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Owens Corning Inc (OC). OC has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Owens Corning Inc beat our consensus estimate by 27.88%, and for the current fiscal year, OC is expected to post earnings of $13.59 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion.

Shares of Owens Corning Inc have gained 0.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.46X and a P/CF of 7.05X.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROCK and OC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

