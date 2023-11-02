Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.3 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.5 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $390.7 million from $391.3 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $39.3 Mln. vs. $34.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $390.7 Mln vs. $391.3 Mln last year.

