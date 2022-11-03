Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $34.3 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $27.9 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.7 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $391.3 million from $369.4 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $34.3 Mln. vs. $27.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $391.3 Mln vs. $369.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.38Bln to $1.43Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.