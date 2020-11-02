Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 8.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a sad week for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$57.45 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$330m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Gibraltar Industries surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.02 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ROCK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Gibraltar Industries are now predicting revenues of US$1.25b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 32% to US$3.56. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.50 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$70.25, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Gibraltar Industries at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$66.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Gibraltar Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Gibraltar Industries is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Gibraltar Industries going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Gibraltar Industries that you need to take into consideration.

