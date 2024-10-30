Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $39.3 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.9 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $361.2 million from $390.7 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $34 Mln. vs. $39.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $361.2 Mln vs. $390.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.11 to $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.31 to $1.33 Bln

