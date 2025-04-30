Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.1 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $24.9 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $290 million from $292.5 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.1 Mln. vs. $24.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $290 Mln vs. $292.5 Mln last year.

