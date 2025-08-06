Gibraltar Industries Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.4 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $31.0 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $309.5 million from $273.6 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.4 Mln. vs. $31.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $309.5 Mln vs. $273.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.