Gibraltar Industries (FRA:GI2) Price Target Increased by 22.49% to 80.15

The average one-year price target for Gibraltar Industries (FRA:GI2) has been revised to 80.15 / share. This is an increase of 22.49% from the prior estimate of 65.43 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.58 to a high of 85.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.85% from the latest reported closing price of 56.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibraltar Industries. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GI2 is 0.15%, an increase of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 35,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GI2 by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,842K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GI2 by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,547K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GI2 by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,472K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GI2 by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,235K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GI2 by 21.99% over the last quarter.

