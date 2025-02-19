GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $ROCK Reports Quarterly Earnings

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES ($ROCK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $302,060,000, missing estimates of $314,091,996 by $-12,031,996.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 397,313 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,401,735
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 287,265 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,919,908
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 261,375 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,394,987
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 186,431 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,980,785
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 149,165 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,785,818
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 140,784 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,292,177
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 100,020 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,891,178
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES Government Contracts
We have seen $4,502 of award payments to $ROCK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
