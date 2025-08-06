Gibraltar Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ROCK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.37, changing hands as low as $57.43 per share. Gibraltar Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROCK's low point in its 52 week range is $48.955 per share, with $74.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.84.

