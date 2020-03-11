Gibraltar Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ROCK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.73, changing hands as low as $46.72 per share. Gibraltar Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROCK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.29 per share, with $56.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.