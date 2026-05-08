Gibraltar Industries AGM: Directors Elected, Say-on-Pay Passes, Ernst & Young Ratified

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders on May 7, 2026, conducting the company’s formal voting business and reporting preliminary election results. The virtual meeting began shortly after 11:00 a.m. Eastern, according to Bill Bosway, who serves as Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO.

Board and meeting administration

Bosway introduced the directors attending the meeting: Mark Barberio, James Metcalf, Gwen Mizell, Linda Myers, James Nish, Atlee Valentine Pope (Lead Independent Director), and Manish Shah. He also noted that Marc Izzo, a partner with Gibraltar’s independent auditor Ernst & Young, was present and available during the question-and-answer session for any audit-related questions.

Under authority vested in the Board Chair, Bosway appointed Lori Rizzo and Colin Costello as Inspectors of Election, stating they were in attendance and had taken the required oath earlier in the day. Stockholders were asked to follow the rules of conduct posted on the virtual meeting website, which Bosway said were intended to ensure an orderly meeting.

Record date, quorum, and voting participation

Company Secretary Katie Bolanowski said the board set March 16, 2026 as the record date for determining which stockholders were entitled to vote. She added that an affidavit attesting to the mailing of the meeting notice and proxy materials was delivered, stating that on or about April 6, 2026, the notice and related proxy materials were mailed to each stockholder of record.

Bolanowski reported that as of the record date, there were 29,660,929 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Based on information from the Inspectors of Election, she said 28,786,103 votes were represented in person or by proxy, or approximately 97% of the outstanding shares. With more than a majority of outstanding shares represented, Bolanowski confirmed that a quorum was present to transact business.

Proposals presented to stockholders

Bolanowski outlined three proposals submitted for stockholder consideration. The proposals included:

Proposal 1: Election of directors. The board nominated eight individuals—Mark Barberio, William Bosway, James Metcalf, Gwendolyn Mizell, Linda Myers, James Nish, Atlee Valentine Pope, and Manish Shah—to serve until the 2027 annual meeting (or until successors are elected and qualified, or earlier termination of service). The board recommended a vote “for” each nominee.

The board nominated eight individuals—Mark Barberio, William Bosway, James Metcalf, Gwendolyn Mizell, Linda Myers, James Nish, Atlee Valentine Pope, and Manish Shah—to serve until the 2027 annual meeting (or until successors are elected and qualified, or earlier termination of service). The board recommended a vote “for” each nominee. Proposal 2: Advisory vote on executive compensation (“say-on-pay”). Stockholders were asked to approve, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement. Bolanowski noted the Compensation and Human Capital Committee would take the results into account in future decisions, and said the board recommended voting “for” the proposal.

Stockholders were asked to approve, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement. Bolanowski noted the Compensation and Human Capital Committee would take the results into account in future decisions, and said the board recommended voting “for” the proposal. Proposal 3: Auditor ratification. Stockholders were asked to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026. The board recommended a vote “for” the proposal.

No questions were submitted regarding the proposals, and the polls were subsequently closed.

Preliminary voting results and next steps

Bolanowski reported that, based on the preliminary vote report from the Inspectors of Election, all director nominees were “duly elected.” She also said the say-on-pay proposal was approved by a majority of shares present and entitled to vote, and that the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of shares present and entitled to vote.

The company plans to report final voting results in a Form 8-K to be filed within four business days, Bolanowski said.

Q&A concludes with no submitted questions

After the formal business portion of the meeting was adjourned, the meeting moved to a question-and-answer segment. The operator stated that no questions were submitted. The meeting then concluded with thanks to stockholders for their participation and support.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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