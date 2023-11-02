Gibraltar Industries 3 Profit Rises, Above Estimates; Revises Full-year Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.3 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.5 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $390.7 million from $391.3 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company has raised its earnings per share or EPS outlook, above analysts' estimates, however, slashed sales expectations in line with the Street view.

Excluding items, Gibraltar now expects EPS of $4.05 to $4.15 against previous forecast of $3.90 to $4.10.

On average, 3 analysts polled by the Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn 4.03 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now forecast net EPS of $3.51 to $3.71, higher than previous outlook of $3.46 to $3.66, and last year's EPS of $2.56. Gibraltar now anticipates sales of $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion, down from earlier guidance of $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, and last year's sales of $1.38 billion.

Analysts, on average forecast the firm to register revenue of $1.39 billion, for the year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $39.3 Mln. vs. $34.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $390.7 Mln vs. $391.3 Mln last year.

