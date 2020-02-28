Gibraltar Guides FY20 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Friday, Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2020.

The company now projects fiscal 2020 earnings in a range of $2.58 to $2.75 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.12 per share on projected revenues between $1.21 billion and $1.23 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.82 per share on revenues of $1.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of 2020, the company is expecting earnings in a range of $0.27 to $0.33 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.37 to $0.43 per share on projected revenues between $246 million and $256 million.

Street is currently looking for earnings of $0.38 per share on revenues of $248.67 million for the quarter.

"Overall, our operating momentum, growing backlog, continued portfolio optimization and strong presence in solid end markets support our confidence as we head into 2020," said Bill Bosway, President and Chief Executive Officer.

