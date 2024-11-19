Gibb River Diamonds Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of Director Grant Mooney and the approval of a 10% capacity increase. The company’s commitment to aligning its strategy with shareholder interests is evident in the overwhelming approval rates.

