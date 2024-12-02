News & Insights

Gibb River Diamonds Adjusts Capital Structure with Security Cessation

December 02, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited has announced the cessation of 3 million securities, specifically options that expired on December 1, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This development could impact potential investment decisions as the company’s capital structure experiences an adjustment. Investors might want to assess how this cessation aligns with the company’s broader financial strategy.

