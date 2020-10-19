GIB vs. FORR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Computer - Services stocks have likely encountered both CGI Group (GIB) and Forrester Research (FORR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

CGI Group and Forrester Research are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GIB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FORR has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

GIB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.75, while FORR has a forward P/E of 29.54. We also note that GIB has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FORR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46.

Another notable valuation metric for GIB is its P/B ratio of 3.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FORR has a P/B of 4.11.

These metrics, and several others, help GIB earn a Value grade of B, while FORR has been given a Value grade of C.

GIB sticks out from FORR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that GIB is the better option right now.

