GIB or PRFT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Computer - Services stocks are likely familiar with CGI Group (GIB) and Perficient (PRFT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both CGI Group and Perficient are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GIB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.14, while PRFT has a forward P/E of 41.16. We also note that GIB has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29.

Another notable valuation metric for GIB is its P/B ratio of 3.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PRFT has a P/B of 10.89.

Based on these metrics and many more, GIB holds a Value grade of B, while PRFT has a Value grade of D.

Both GIB and PRFT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GIB is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.