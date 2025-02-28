GIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.83, changing hands as low as $104.20 per share. CGI Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIB's low point in its 52 week range is $96.915 per share, with $122.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.40.

