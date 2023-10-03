GIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.27, changing hands as low as $96.49 per share. CGI Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GIB's low point in its 52 week range is $72.23 per share, with $107.6588 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.75.
