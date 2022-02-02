GIB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.49, changing hands as high as $88.69 per share. CGI Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIB's low point in its 52 week range is $74.58 per share, with $93.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.